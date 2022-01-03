COVID-19: Delhi reports 4,099 new cases; all schools in Mumbai closed till 31 January

Once again, coronavirus cases are rising rapidly in the country. Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the Health Department, 4,099 new corona patients have been found in Delhi on Monday. At the same time, 11,877 new COVID-19 patients were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. In view of the rise, both the state governments have issued new guidelines regarding restrictions.

For the first time this year, more than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Monday, after which the total number of infected patients in Delhi has crossed 14.58 lakhs. The positivity rate in Delhi has increased to 6.46 percent. At the same time, due to COVID-19, one patient has also lost his life today.

According to the data of the Health Department, a total of 63,477 tests have been done in Delhi on Monday. Of these, 57,813 were RTPR/ CBNAAT/ TrueNat test and 5,664 were rapid antigen test. A total of 32,93,2684 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far and 17,33,299 tests have been done per 10 lakh people. With this, the number of containment zones in Delhi has also increased to 2008.

Notably, in view of the increasing cases, a yellow alert is going on in Delhi. Night curfew has been announced from 10 pm to 5 am. In many places, there is a ban on opening the market after 8 pm. There are several aread where shops are being opened on the basis of odd-even scheme. Schools and colleges have been closed. The number of passengers in public transport has also been reduced by 50 percent.

On the other hand, amid a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to keep all schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 closed till January 31. BMC said that students of classes 10 and 12 have been kept out of the purview of this decision and it means that they can go to schools. As per earlier instructions, online learning will continue for students of classes 1 to 9 and 11.