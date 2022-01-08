COVID-19: Delhi & Mumbai report over 20,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 20,181 fresh COVID-19 cases which is also the highest single-day rise seen since May 5, 2021. With this, the positivity rate has climbed to 19.60 per cent. The national capital also reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest health bulletin, 1586 patients are admitted to COVID-19 dedicated hospitals. Out of the admitted patients, 1308 are from Delhi while 172 are from other states. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city was 1,02,965.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, out of which Mumbai recorded 20,318 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which is lower than yesterday's count that was 20,971. Mumbai also saw five COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of now, 1,257 patients are hospitalised and 108 are on oxygen support. The total number of active cases in Mumbai are 1,06,037.