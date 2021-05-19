COVID-19: Decision on lockdown extension to be taken before May 24, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday confirmed that a decision on the extension of lockdown in the state will be taken before May 24 when it is scheduled to end.

The Karnataka government had imposed ‘closed down’ on April 27 and later announced a full lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day.

During the lockdown in the state, essential stores are functional from 6 AM to 10 AM, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

On Tuesday, nearly 5 districts imposed a full lockdown for four days in a week in an attempt to check the spread of the virus. Karnataka is one of the worst affected states in India with COVID-19.

Earlier, Karnataka reported its highest-ever single-day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 22,72,374 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,838 deaths and 16,74,487 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Financial package

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced Rs 1,250 crore financial package to provide relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The CM said the relief amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, and honest efforts will be made to ensure that the money reaches them immediately.

Yediyurappa further said Rs 3,000 each will be provided to labourers who have registered with Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, costing Rs 494 crore.

He said Rs 2,000 each will be given to those under unorganised sector like barbers, washermen, tailors, ragpickers, household workers, cobblers, among others, benefiting 3.04 lakh people, and will cost about Rs 60.89 crore.