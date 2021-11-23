COVID-19: Decision on boosters for adults, vaccinating children likely soon

In the coming weeks, the government will come up with a proper plan for COVID-19 vaccination for children across India and also chalk out a comprehensive plan for providing booster doses to adults. For this, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will hold a meeting soon.

The development comes amid the reopening of schools for children across the country. If media reports are to be believed, the COVID-19 vaccine for children with comorbidities is likely to begin in January next year. The report says that by March all children will likely become eligible for vaccination.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier mentioned on several occasions that the decision to vaccinate children will not be taken in a hurry. "The experts have to be fully convinced on the issue as it is a matter of children. We will have to be extremely careful as even the developed countries that have begun vaccinating their children are treading cautiously. The decision of the experts will be final on this," Health Minister said during one of the recent media interactions.

However, the government is likely to begin COVID-19 vaccination for kids only after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is approved for children aged 2-18 years. Covaxin has already been recommended for use in children aged 2-18 years. But it is yet to get the final nod for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

India is thinking of COVID-19 boosters as some nations in the world like the United States have already started giving booster doses to their adult citizens. On the other hand, a debate on whether a booster dose is needed is going on among policymakers and scientists around the world.

Currently, evidence suggests that vaccine-derived immunity is not for life and hence booster dose is required. However, Government's priority remains to vaccinate all adults first.