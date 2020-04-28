COVID-19 death toll jumps to 937; confirmed cases climb to 29,974

Headlines

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for 'Mr & Mrs Sachdev' comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Home renovation loan: Banks provide loan to upgrade old house; know eligibility, tax exemption and interest rates

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for 'Mr & Mrs Sachdev' comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee and Ashwini Vaishnaw engage in war of words over death toll

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on July 14, landing on Moon could be on August 24

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis helps Lucknow Super Giants seal a close win over Mumbai Indians

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for 'Mr & Mrs Sachdev' comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

COVID-19 death toll jumps to 937; confirmed cases climb to 29,974

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 8,590 cases and 369 deaths.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2020, 05:49 PM IST

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 900 and the number of infected cases neared 30,000 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 22,010 as 7,026 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

The total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 29,974 while 937 died due to the disease. The cases include 111 cases among foreign nationals. 

In the last 24 hours, 1,594 new cases and 51 deaths have been recorded across the country. 

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 8,590 cases and 369 deaths. 1,282 people have been cured and discharged in the state. 

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 3,548 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 162 succumbed to the disease. 

Delhi has reported 3,108 cases of coronavirus with 54 deaths and 877 people have been discharged after the treatment. 

Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 38 27 1
5 Bihar 346 57 2
6 Chandigarh 40 17 0
7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0
8 Delhi 3108 877 54
9 Goa 7 7 0
10 Gujarat 3548 394 162
11 Haryana 296 183 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7
14 Jharkhand 103 17 3
15 Karnataka 520 198 20
16 Kerala 482 355 4
17 Ladakh 22 16 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 2368 361 113
19 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369
20 Manipur 2 2 0
21 Meghalaya 12 0 1
22 Mizoram 1 0 0
23 Odisha 118 37 1
24 Puducherry 8 3 0
25 Punjab 313 71 18
26 Rajasthan 2262 669 46
27 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24
28 Telangana 1004 321 26
29 Tripura 2 2 0
30 Uttarakhand 51 33 0
31 Uttar Pradesh 2043 400 31
32 West Bengal 697 109 20
Total number of confirmed cases in India 29974* 7027 937

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

The Health Ministry has said that the combined population of 20 nations where maximum number of COVID-19 cases has been found is almost same as India's population and these nations have together reported 84 times the number of cases reported in India. In comparison to these 20 nations, India has reported only 1/200 times the total number of deaths that occurred in these 20 countries, Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said. 

To a question about whether a recovered patient can get re-infected, the Joint Secretary replied: “Globally, the number of cases of COVID-19 reinfection is very minuscule, hence, in absence of conclusive evidence, we have to surely consider that those patients who have been certified as cured as per RT-PCR - the gold standard for COVID-19 - are perfectly alright.”

