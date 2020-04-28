COVID-19 death toll jumps to 937; confirmed cases climb to 29,974

lifestyle
The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 900 and the number of infected cases neared 30,000 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 22,010 as 7,026 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.
The total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 29,974 while 937 died due to the disease. The cases include 111 cases among foreign nationals.
In the last 24 hours, 1,594 new cases and 51 deaths have been recorded across the country.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 8,590 cases and 369 deaths. 1,282 people have been cured and discharged in the state.
Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 3,548 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 162 succumbed to the disease.
Delhi has reported 3,108 cases of coronavirus with 54 deaths and 877 people have been discharged after the treatment.
Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1259
|258
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|346
|57
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|40
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3108
|877
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3548
|394
|162
|11
|Haryana
|296
|183
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|546
|164
|7
|14
|Jharkhand
|103
|17
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|520
|198
|20
|16
|Kerala
|482
|355
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2368
|361
|113
|19
|Maharashtra
|8590
|1282
|369
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|118
|37
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|26
|Rajasthan
|2262
|669
|46
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1937
|1101
|24
|28
|Telangana
|1004
|321
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|51
|33
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2043
|400
|31
|32
|West Bengal
|697
|109
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|29974*
|7027
|937
A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Health Ministry has said that the combined population of 20 nations where maximum number of COVID-19 cases has been found is almost same as India's population and these nations have together reported 84 times the number of cases reported in India. In comparison to these 20 nations, India has reported only 1/200 times the total number of deaths that occurred in these 20 countries, Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said.
To a question about whether a recovered patient can get re-infected, the Joint Secretary replied: “Globally, the number of cases of COVID-19 reinfection is very minuscule, hence, in absence of conclusive evidence, we have to surely consider that those patients who have been certified as cured as per RT-PCR - the gold standard for COVID-19 - are perfectly alright.”