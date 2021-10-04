COVID-19 death compensation: Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to next of kin to be disbursed within 30 days, orders SC

Approving the government's guidelines on payment of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who died of COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the money must be disbursed within 30 days of applying.

Notably, this financial assistance will be in addition to the help already being given by the Center and the states under various schemes. The Ministry of Health and NDMA will issue guidelines for the states in this regard. The compensation will be given through the State Disaster Relief Fund.

A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for grant of compensation in COVID-19 death cases.

It will also be necessary to publish the information of each beneficiary in the print media. The Supreme Court said that only due to non-recording of the cause of death of someone in the death certificate, compensation cannot be denied to someone. The District Authority will take necessary steps to record the cause of death in such a case.

This ex-gratia will be disbursed within 30 days of submission of the application when the cause of death is certified to be COVID-19. The Supreme Court said that if someone dies within thirty days of the confirmation of COVID-19 in the RTPCR test, he/she will be entitled to compensation. The compensation will be given in both cases of death, whether at home or in hospital.

The Central government had informed the top court that the NDMA has recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to be paid to families of those who died of COVID-19 including those who were involved in relief operations or associated with preparedness activities subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID 19.