COVID-19: DCGI approves Serum Institute to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine, has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test, and analysis with certain conditions, official sources said on Friday.

The SII is currently manufacturing the Covishield doses and the Novavax vaccines.

For the unversed, SII has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia for developing Sputnik V at its licensed Hadapsar facility.

Zee News quoted an official source as saying, "The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test, and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility with certain conditions."

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India. In other news, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla applauded the efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar and the US for lifting restrictions on the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

Poonawalla said that the move will boost India's vaccine production. Thanking US President Joe Biden and MEA, Poonawalla tweeted, "...this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic."

With the Drug Controller General of India granting permission, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has become the seventh company to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, has already signed agreements with six leading Indian manufacturers including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, and Virchow Biotech.