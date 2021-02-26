COVID-19: Curfew imposed in THESE cities of Maharashtra as Coronavirus cases rise

A curfew has been imposed in the Wardha district and Yavatmal from Saturday (February 27) to Monday (March 1) morning.

Amid the surge in the COVID caseload in Maharashtra, a curfew has been imposed in the Wardha district from 8 pm on Saturday (February 27) to 8 am on Monday (March 1). Everything except essential services and medical stores will be closed. Petrol pumps will also remain closed during the curfew period. The district reported a massive surge of 1,126 COVID patients in the past 10 days. A curfew had been imposed in Wardha last week also.

A curfew has also been imposed in the Yavatmal city from 5 pm on Saturday (February 27) to 9 am on Monday (March 1). As many as 116 containment zones have been marked out in seven tehsils of Yavatmal and samples for testing are being collected through mobile vans.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is likely to shut schools and colleges in places where the COVID-19 cases have increased considerably in the state. Keeping in mind the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the local administration has been directed to keep schools and colleges closed for some time from March 1, 2021.

Various districts in Maharashtra are already under lockdown. Pune and Nagpur have already shut schools. The Pune district announced to keep schools and colleges closed till March 1, 2021. However, schools and colleges have been declared closed till March 7, 2021.

On Thursday (February 25), the state reported 6,218 COVID-19 cases, which tallies to 21,12,312 cases so far.

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant surge in the COVID-19 cases and recorded nearly 9,000 new cases after almost four months. To control the rising cases in the state. The government there has also deployed ground teams to enforce the wearing of masks in public. The state government has also warned of complete lockdown across the state.

The Maharashtra government will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Cases will be registered against those who will break the rules issued by the government.