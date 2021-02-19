COVID-19: Curfew imposed in THIS city of Maharashtra, schools and colleges closed as cases surge

As the COVID caseload is on a continuous rise in Maharashtra, a curfew has been imposed in the Wardha district from 8 pm on Saturday till 8 am on Monday.

School-college closed until next orderAccording to the order, only essential services and medical stores will be allowed to operate during the curfew period. Petrol pumps and fuel stations will also remain closed. Wardha District Collector Prerna H said that schools and colleges in the district have also been ordered to be closed till further notice.

Record 5,427 new cases in 24 hoursAccording to the report, eight districts of Maharashtra have witnessed a sudden increase in the number of cases. In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,427 new COVID cases have been reported in the state.

90 people likely to have a new strainIn Mumbai, the BMC has sent samples of 90 people to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) which has seen the possibility of a new strain of coronavirus. The report will come within 7-10 days. Till then, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has ordered strict action against those who violate the Corona guidelines.

On Thursday (February 19), the district administration of Amravati declared a weekend lockdown in the district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. Markets and other establishments will remain shut, however, essential services will remain unaffected, it said.

On the other hand, the Yavatmal district administration in the state ordered a 10-day lockdown from Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.