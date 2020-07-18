COVID 19 crisis: Lockdown imposed in 4 districts of Uttarakhand on weekends to contain spread of deadly virus

Four districts of Uttarakhand will be put under complete lockdown on every Saturdays and Sundays in an attempt to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus, a state government order read.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar are among the four districts which will be put under complete lockdown on the weekends.

"In view of the rising number of COVID cases, it has become more important than ever to break the chain of transmission, hence the lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday," Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

All the services that would remain open are: operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, hotels, movement of persons and vehicles associated with these activities.

Guidelines issued by the state`s government mandated that all inbound persons from other states register themselves on the Smart City web portal prior to their travel.

Though no permit shall be required for such movement, registration documents will be verified at border check posts.

In Uttarakhand, there are 1030 active COVID-19 cases, with 51 deaths and 3021 recoveries.