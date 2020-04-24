COVID-19 crisis: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund closes 6 debt schemes

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India has decided to close six income debt schemes from April 23, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 related market instability.

The six schemes which have now been winded up are-Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

"In light of the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio," Franklin Templeton stated in its press release.

"This action is limited to the funds, which have material direct exposure to the higher-yielding,lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market. All other funds managed by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India –equity, debt and hybrid –are unaffected by this decision. These other funds are managed by independent teams of investment managers and continue to perform as per their respective investment mandates," it added.

"The decision to wind up these funds was an extremely difficult one, but we believe, it is necessary to protect value for our investors and presented the only viable means to secure an orderly realization of portfolio assets. Significantly reduced liquidity in the Indian bond markets for most debt securities and unprecedented levels of redemptions following the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown has compelled us to take this decision. We remain fully committed and aligned with the interests of our investors and aim to assist the Trustees to fully exit the managed credit strategy funds at the best possible value.” Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton said.

Franklin Templeton (India) is a mutual funds company that caters to various investor requirements. It has offices in 39 cities and collection centres in 100 locations. It is owned by Franklin Resources, Inc. which is a global investment management organisation which offers investment oppurtunities to clients in over 170 countries.