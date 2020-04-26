COVID-19 crisis: Decision on lockdown after May 3, says CM of worst-hit state Maharashtra

He also thanked people for following the lockdown restrictions.

While Maharashtra remains the most affected state in India by the coronavirus, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that further decision on the lockdown will be taken only after May 3.

He also thanked people for following the lockdown restrictions amid religious events and further asked them to stay inside their homes and offer prayers for there during the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the people of the state, Thackeray expressed grief over the death of two policemen due to coronavirus. "Two police constables lost their lives. I offer my tributes to them. Our patience is being tried. Policemen are working for us leaving their families aside. They will get compensation as per government norms and we will try to extend every help possible," he said.

Notably, these two cases were the first instances of deaths due to COVID-19 among the ranks of the Mumbai Police.

Thackeray asserted that the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that a special team of expert doctors has been formed.

The chief minister thanked Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for rising above politics and extending all possible assistance to the state. This is not the time to do politics, but to fight in this situation together, he said.

Assuring full support to the migrant workers in the state, Thackeray said, "I assure the migrant laborers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended."

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases reaching 7,628 with 323 deaths.