COVID-19 crisis: Decision on lockdown after May 3, says CM of worst-hit state Maharashtra

Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 crisis: Decision on lockdown after May 3, says CM of worst-hit state Maharashtra

He also thanked people for following the lockdown restrictions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 05:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Maharashtra remains the most affected state in India by the coronavirus, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that further decision on the lockdown will be taken only after May 3.

He also thanked people for following the lockdown restrictions amid religious events and further asked them to stay inside their homes and offer prayers for there during the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing the people of the state, Thackeray expressed grief over the death of two policemen due to coronavirus. "Two police constables lost their lives. I offer my tributes to them. Our patience is being tried. Policemen are working for us leaving their families aside. They will get compensation as per government norms and we will try to extend every help possible," he said.

Notably, these two cases were the first instances of deaths due to COVID-19 among the ranks of the Mumbai Police.

Thackeray asserted that the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that a special team of expert doctors has been formed.

The chief minister thanked Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for rising above politics and extending all possible assistance to the state. This is not the time to do politics, but to fight in this situation together, he said.

Assuring full support to the migrant workers in the state, Thackeray said, "I assure the migrant laborers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended."

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases reaching 7,628 with 323 deaths.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man took Rs 50 lakh loan to build Rs 17,000 crore company, became India’s richest jeweller; net worth is…

Bizarre theft in Bengaluru: Partially built bus stop worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight, know what happened

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs SL clash

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE