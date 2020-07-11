COVID-19 crisis: 55-hour lockdown begins in UP; only essential services allowed

During the 55-hour lockdown, only essential services will be allowed. All government and private offices, shops for non-essential items, malls and restaurants, will be shut.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly across the country, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a strict lockdown from 10 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday.

During the 55-hour lockdown, only essential services will be allowed. All government and private offices, shops for non-essential items, malls, and restaurants, will be shut.

There is a restriction on buses and other public transport services for this period.

Police barricades have been set up at various locations in Uttar Pradesh to restrict the movement of people during lockdown in the state.

Moreover, police personnel is checking IDs of commuters near the Noida-Delhi border, following the imposition of lockdown in the state.

"This is not lockdown. Some restrictions have been imposed for a purpose. We will implement the order. We are alert. We do this daily. But for three days we will it with more activeness," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey told ANI.

Police are also out in the night to ensure strict compliance of lockdown rules.

"In Meerut range, all officials are ensuring that all orders of the Chief Secretary are followed. Today Chief Minister also gave directions. We will prohibit all except those which have been exempted from lockdown," Inspector General Meerut, Praveen KumarAwanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that there is no prohibition on the opening of religious places during the lockdown in the State from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13.

There are 11,024 active COVID-19 cases in the country and the death toll stands at 889. As many 1,347 new COVID19 positive cases and 27 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)