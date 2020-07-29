COVID-19 crisis: 236 more police personnel test positive in Maharashtra

236 Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state police department is 8,958, according to the Maharashtra police.

The Maharashtra Police stated in a press release that there are 1,898 active COVID-19 cases, 6,962 police personnel have recovered from the disease.

One death reported was in the state police department in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 98.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 3,91,440 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 14,165 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 1.10 lakh-mark and the death toll has topped the 6,100-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 1,10,882 cases and 6,187 deaths.

India's COVID-19 count on this day crossed the 15.31 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 34,100-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 15.31 lakh cases, which include 5,09,447 active cases; 9,88,030 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 34,193 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 768 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.