Covid-19: Covaxin, Covishield vaccines receive full market approval

The regular approval comes after deliberation on the side effects observed due to the vaccines in the last one year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

India’s primary vaccines being used against COVID-19, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield have received approval for market supply after a meeting of the government panel SEC on Wednesday (January 19).

Experts reviewed documents related to vaccine trials. The regular approval comes after deliberation on the side effects observed due to the vaccines in the last one year. Both vaccines now have regular market approval rather than approvals for emergency use.

Applications by Bharat Biotech and SII were submitted to drug regulator DCGI for regular market authorisation.

