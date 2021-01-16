COVID-19: Countdown begins for coronavirus vaccination drive, this person to receive the first dose

The world's largest vaccination drive is scheduled to begin in India from Sunday (January 16). The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be the largest in the world covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, three crore heath care workers and frontline workers from government and private hospitals across the country will receive the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine will be given free of cost and the entire cost will be borne by the Central Government. It is targeted to be completed in the next few weeks.

In the second phase, people over 50 years of age and 27 crore people suffering from serious ailments will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine. For this, task forces have been set up in every district and just like elections, booths have been set up at different places were people will be vaccinated.

Sudhir Bhandari, the Principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, in Rajasthan's Jaipur will be given the first vaccine dose while the security guards of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh and others including an assistant will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union territories will be virtually connected during the launch.

On Friday, PM Modi said that the nation is set to enter a decisive phase against coronavirus pandemic. "Tomorrow, 16th January, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 Vaccination drive. The launch will take place at 10:30 AM tomorrow morning," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in January, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.