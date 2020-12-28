COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to hospital

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun," Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It is being said that he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to fever and mild infection in the lungs.

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Principal of Medical College confirmed the admission of CM. He told that the CM has been kept in the VIP ward and a team of specialist doctors is monitoring his health.

CM's Media Coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat also informed that he has been admitted as a precautionary measure. The health of his relatives is very good and they are in home isolation.

A few days ago, the chief minister was found infected from the virus. His cook's COVID-19 report came positive, after which the Chief Minister, his wife and daughter also got tested and their report was also positive. He has since been in home isolation. After being infected by the coronavirus, he attended the winter session of the assembly virtually and was joined programs online. He had complained of mild fever since Saturday. His blood test and CT scan were done at Doon Medical College Hospital on Sunday. The report found a mild infection in the lungs.