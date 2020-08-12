COVID-19 complete lockdown: West Bengal govt revises schedule for fifth time; check new dates here

An order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said the decision to withdraw the complete lockdown on August 28 was taken after several communications were received citing difficulty to conduct of businesses and banking operations because of two days lockdown during Thursday (August 27) and Friday (August 28) in the last week of the month followed by the one-day lockdown on the following Monday (August 31).

The West Bengal government on Wednesday again changed the dates of state-wide complete lockdowns and withdrew the restrictions on August 28.

This is the fifth time that the government has changed the dates of the complete lockdown announced last month.

An order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said the decision to withdraw the complete lockdown on August 28 was taken after several communications were received citing difficulty to conduct of businesses and banking operations because of two days lockdown during Thursday (August 27) and Friday (August 28) in the last week of the month followed by the one-day lockdown on the following Monday (August 31).

"The state government has considered the requests for the relaxation of the lockdown as would be necessary and essential. Therefore, in partial modification, lockdown on Friday (August 28) as noted earlier is hereby withdrawn," the order stated.

Now the statewide complete lockdown will be observed on four days - August 20, 21, 27 and 31 - for the rest of this month instead of five days as announced earlier.

The complete lockdown was observed on August 5 and 8.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal had earlier dropped August 16, 17, 23, and 24 from the list of complete lockdown dates.