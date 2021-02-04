COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to operate at 100% capacity in THIS state - Check guidelines here

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that state government has decided to operate at 100% of their capacity.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday (February 3) said that the state government has decided to operate at 100 per cent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis.

Sudhakar made the announcement after meeting senior office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the industry. It is learnt that the meeting was called by Sudhakar on the instructions of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

It may be recalled that earlier the Health department had allowed cinema halls in Karnataka to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. This decision was taken as per the recommendations of the technical advisory committee.

Sudhakar remarked that though Centre had allowed the cinema halls to go for 100 per cent seating, the final decision in this matter was left to to state governments depending on the situation in each state.

The cinema halls owners and other people from Karnataka film industry had opposed the state government's decision and requested CM Yediyurappa to allow the cinema halls to operate at 100% capacity keeping in view the welfare of those working in this sector. They had urged the Karnataka chief minister to support them in this “difficult time”.

“It was discussed and as per the instructions of Chief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100 per cent seatings for four weeks. Strict guidelines will be released tomorrow,” he said.

“Owners of cinema halls should adhere to these guidelines and people should strictly follow.If any case of COVID-19 is detected, government will have to inevitably revoke the decision,” the minister added.