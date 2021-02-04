COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to operate at 100% capacity in THIS state - Check guidelines here

Headlines

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis predicts this Indian player to be the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman for mRNA Covid vaccines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis predicts this Indian player to be the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

ICC World Cup 2023: Top ranked players of each team (batters, bowlers, all-rounders)

Aromatic plants to grow indoors

Diabetes: Lifestyle habits to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to operate at 100% capacity in THIS state - Check guidelines here

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that state government has decided to operate at 100% of their capacity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2021, 07:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday (February 3) said that the state government has decided to operate at 100 per cent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis.

Sudhakar made the announcement after meeting senior office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the industry.  It is learnt that the meeting was called by Sudhakar on the instructions of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

It may be recalled that earlier the Health department had allowed cinema halls in Karnataka to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity. This decision was taken as per the recommendations of the technical advisory committee.

Sudhakar remarked that though Centre had allowed the cinema halls to go for 100 per cent seating, the final decision in this matter was left to to state governments depending on the situation in each state.

The cinema halls owners and other people from Karnataka film industry had opposed the state government's decision and requested CM Yediyurappa to allow the cinema halls to operate at 100% capacity keeping in view the welfare of those working in this sector. They had urged the Karnataka chief minister to support them in this “difficult time”.

“It was discussed and as per the instructions of Chief Minister, the decision has been taken to allow 100 per cent seatings for four weeks. Strict guidelines will be released tomorrow,” he said.

“Owners of cinema halls should adhere to these guidelines and people should strictly follow.If any case of COVID-19 is detected, government will have to inevitably revoke the decision,” the minister added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

R Ashwin reaches out to former Indian cricket star who criticized his bowling technique on Twitter

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

Turkey blast: 2 terrorists attack in front of ministry building in Ankara, 1 blew himself, other ‘neutralised’

Here's why you should not eat food wrapped in newspaper

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE