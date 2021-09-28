COVID-19: Centre suspends international flights till October 31

Even though the speed of coronavirus has come down, the government has taken a decision to ensure the safety of people. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on all scheduled international commercial passenger flights till October 31, 2021.

DGCA has issued a circular regarding this, which adding that the ban will not be applicable on international cargo operations and flights. There will be no restriction on special flights approved by DGCA either.

DGCA has said that scheduled international flights on selected routes can also be approved by the concerned authority. Notably, that DGCA has issued a new circular by modifying the circular dated 26 June. This new circular will be valid till 11.59 pm on October 31, 2021.

Significantly, the DGCA had banned scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 30 September 2021. Although at present there are 2,92,206 active cases in the country, which is the lowest in the last 192 days. At the same time, the number of people who died of infection in the last 24 hours was also 179. After this, the total number of dead in the country has increased to 4,47,373. The Health Ministry said that the national Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97.81 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.