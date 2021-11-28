COVID-19: Centre revises guidelines for international arrivals amid Omicron fear

In view of new COVID-19 Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’, Union Health Ministry has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from December 1.

Under the revised guidelines, international passengers entering India have to submit 14 days travel details, upload negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new guidelines will be effective from 1 December.

"The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been now classified as Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization," the Health Ministry said.

Travellers from ‘countries at-risk' will be required to take the Covid-19 test after arrival and wait for the results at the airport, the Health Ministry has said. “If tested negative, they'll follow, home quarantine for seven days. Re-test on 8th day and if negative, further self-monitor for next seven days," the ministry statement read.

Travellers from countries other than the 'countries at risk' will be allowed to leave the airport and must self-monitor their health for 14 days. A sub-section (5 per cent of total flight passengers) would be subjected to random post-arrival testing at the airport upon arrival, it said.