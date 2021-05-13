COVID-19: Centre moves to vaccinate all citizens, over 200 crore doses to be available by 2021-end

As India is fighting the second wave of the novel coronavirus, the Centre, on Thursday, said that over two billion doses will be made available in India in five months.

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, a top government advisor said on Thursday.

Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca's, vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Several Indian states are reporting an acute shortage of vaccines, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

It also said the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available by next week.

"Two billion doses (216 crores) will be made in the country in five months for India and for people of India. The vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Niti Ayog Member VK Paul said today during a press briefing. He added that by the first quarter of 2022, the number is likely to be three billion.

It is expected that between August to December, production of 75 crore doses of Covishield is thought, while 55 cores doses of Covaxin will be made available.

In addition to this, Biological E is expected to produce 30 crore doses, Zydus Cadila 5 crore, Serum Institute of India 20 crore doses of Novavax, and Bharat Biotech 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, while Gennova will make available 6 crore doses and Sputnik V 15.6 crore doses.