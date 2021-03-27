COVID-19: Centre holds high-level meet with 12 states and UTs worst affected - key points

In the wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday conducted a high-level meeting with 12 states and union territories that are worst affected by the virus.

The 12 states and UTs include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Bihar.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told states and UTs present that 46 'high-burden districts' had been identified and advised them to focus on 'stringent containment and public health measures'.

Through a detailed presentation, the states were informed that the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly COVID-19 cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7% and 5.1%, respectively).

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, was also present during the review meeting. The focus of the meeting was on 46 districts that have contributed 71% of the cases and 69% of deaths in March 2021.

Rajesh Bhushan also said that of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, 25 accounted for 59.8% of all new cases in the past week.

As part of renewed efforts to contain the virus, states and UTs were told to increase testing but increase the share of the more reliable RT-PCR kits to 70% of all tests.

Almost 90% of the coronavirus deaths continue to be in the category of those aged above 45 years. Findings of studies also depicted that while 90% of people are aware, only 44% wear face masks.

A five-step strategy was introduced for adoption by the states and UTs for effective containment and management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-fold strategy

An exponential increase in testing

Effective isolation and contact tracing

Re-invigoration of public and private healthcare resources

Ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour

A targeted approach to vaccination in districts reporting large numbers

Key points of the meeting

Focus on universalization of vaccination in the specified priority population age groups as an aid to containment strategy in districts where maximum cases are being reported.

States must optimally utilise all vaccination capacities within the public and private sectors in all districts, and make full use of the available vaccine stocks.

The four depots at Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Karnal have the requisite buffer stocks and all requirements of states, based on their daily consumption and available stocks, are being met.

States were also asked to make advance planning of logistics and infrastructure management for 1-1.5 months as any unchecked spread of infection among the community may overwhelm the local administration.

Re-appropriation of unused vaccine stocks in a district to focus on the high burden districts was also suggested.