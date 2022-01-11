COVID-19 cases to ‘increase rapidly’ in coming days? NTAGI chief NK Arora issues warning

Amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, many are expecting the third wave of the pandemic to reach its peak soon. Amid this, NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora has issued an important warning regarding the spike in the number of cases.

Dr Arora, who is the head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), has warned on Tuesday that the country is likely to see a significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming few days.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the NTAGI chief said, “There are 3-4 sub-lineages of Omicron variant of coronavirus. These sub-lineages could be different when it comes to diagnosis but their epidemiological behaviour is the same.”

Warning that the COVID-19 cases are expected to rise, he further said, “IIT's modelling shows Covid-19 cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening. Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination coverage are two important factors to contain its spread. Administrative steps like curfews also help.”

NTAGI is a government panel that monitors the country’s COVID-19 advisory committee and actively keeps track of the pandemic situation in India. This warning by the NTAGI chief comes as India keeps reporting a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There has been a marginal improvement in the COVID-19 numbers as compared to Monday when the cases were 11,660 more than today.

India has also reported a total of 428 fresh Omicron infections detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the new COVID-19 variant in the country to 4,461. Many experts have suggested that the Omicron variant is the cause behind the third wave of the pandemic hitting the country.