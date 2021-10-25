COVID-19 cases surge in West Bengal after Durga Puja, restrictions may increase

West Bengal is witnessing a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases once again across the state, as each day, more and more cases are being reported in most populous city areas, just ten days after the Durga Puja festivities concluded in the state.

The new COVID-19 cases are on an upward spike for the fourth consecutive day today after the Durga Puja season, as per the West Bengal State Health Department. The authorities are likely to increase COVID-1 9 restrictions across the state once again amid the current surge in infections.

As per the health department, West Bengal reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which was slightly higher than the number of cases reported on Saturday, while the number of cases on October 20, 21, and 22 was 846, 833, and 867 respectively.

The number of COVID deaths in West Bengal has also increased significantly, and touched a total of 19,055 on Sunday, while the total number of cases in the state is currently 15,86,455. The highest number of cases in Kolkata was recorded on Sunday, with 273 of the 989 cases reported in the city alone.

To make sure that the infections don’t spread any further, the West Bengal government has decided to introduce containment zones in certain areas once again, after several months of free movement. This measure is being taken to prevent the possibility of a third wave in the state.

Also read Bangladesh Durga Puja attacks: Death toll in communal violence rises to 5

Containment zones have been established in two districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Howrah and North 24 Parganas. The Kolkata administration will be taking the decision regarding establishing containment zones by the end of the day today.

It is also expected that the West Bengal government will re-establish some of the lockdown norms in the present scenario if the cases in the state keep on increasing each day. Till now, the state government has expressed no plans to impose a lockdown.