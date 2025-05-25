Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases, with 85% current active cases. This new variant is very mutable in nature, leading to rise in active cases. However, the symptoms remain quite 'mild'.

A new Coronavirus variant Omicron, JN.1, LF.7, and NB.1.8 are spreading across Southeast Asian nations including China, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore. It has also spread across India, with new cases being reported everyday. There are currently 257 active cases of COVID-19 in India, and 9 states and UTs including the national capital New Delhi, are the most affected.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases, with 85% current active cases. This new variant is very mutable and transmissable in nature, leading to rise in active cases. However, the symptoms remain quite 'mild'.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is closely monitoring developments through various agencies,” officials said, noting that cases have been mainly reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka," said Union Health Secretary.

State-wise Corona cases

Around 69 new cases were reported in Kerala, making the total active cases 95 in total. This state has the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu- Tamil Nadu has 66 patients. Maharashtra- 56 covid patients have been registered. There are 44 new patients. So far, 4 patients with confirmed Covid 19 infections have succumbed to death. Maximum number of cases are emerging from Mumbai.

Karnataka has registered 35 infections this month. 8 new patients have been found in Karnataka. The active Covid cases have gone up to 13 so far. Delhi- Delhi has reported 23 corona cases this month. At present, there are 5 active cases. Delhi NCR region have reported 27 corona cases in total.

While Gujarat has reported 6 new cases, Haryana has only 1 active case.

Health advisory issued

The central government has issued an advisory to the states. They are advised to examine the arrangements for the COVID 19, including availability of testing kits and hospitals. Moreover, the testing across states to be made fast paced, for early diagnosis and treatment. The government has also advised to not panic and spread any rumors. They are also advised to keep sufficient stock of medicines and oxygen availability in times of sudden spike. States are advised to take other measures as per their own requirements.