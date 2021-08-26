COVID-19 cases may rise 40% in Mumbai during 3rd wave, 1.3 lakh cases likely on peak day: Health Department

In what can be called an alarming piece of information, a leading news portal reported that if a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic strikes India then the state of Maharashtra will be at the receiving end.

As per Maharashtra's public health department forecast, in the case of the third wave around 60 lakh cases will be reported from the state, with Mumbai and Pune contributing to the majority of cases, reported the portal.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Mumbai being the biggest contributor. On March 11, Mumbai alone reported 91,100 cases.

The government has also predicted that in the case of a third wave, 1.36 lakh cases would be reported from Mumbai alone on a given peak day.

Government prediction suggests Pune will record 1.87 lakh cases on a peak day during the third wave. On March 19, 1.25 lakh cases were reported from Pune alone.

What prediction suggests

During the third wave, Thane district will have a peak day with 1.3 lakh cases and 911 people requiring ICU beds with ventilators. During the second wave, its single-day peak was 86,732 cases.

On a peak day in Mumbai, 88,823 patients will stay at home, 47,928 will be admitted to the hospital, and 957 will require ICU beds with ventilators.

In Pune, 1.21 lakh people may be isolated at home, with 1,314 requiring ICU beds with ventilators during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the third wave, Nagpur will have a peak day with 1.21 lakh cases and 850 people requiring ICU beds with ventilators. During the second wave, its single-day peak was 80,000 cases.

Mumbai will need 250MT of oxygen, Pune will require 270MT, Thane 187MT, Nagpur 175MT, and Nashik 114MT, the leading news portal reported.