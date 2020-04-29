COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31,787, death toll 1008

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with the number of infected cases rising above 31,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 22,982 as 7,797 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. A total of 31,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India with 1008 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,813 cases have been recorded across the country. 71 deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. 1388 people have been cured and discharged in the state. (Latest update by the state health department puts the number of confirmed cases at 9915 and death toll at 432).

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 3774 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 181 succumbed to the disease. (As per latest state govt data, 4082 cases and 197 deaths are confirmed in Gujarat).

Delhi has reported 3314 cases of coronavirus with 54 deaths and 1078 people have been discharged after the treatment.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2561 positive cases including 377 patients recovered/discharged and 119 fatalities.

Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 27 1 5 Bihar 383 64 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3314 1078 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3774 434 181 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8 14 Jharkhand 105 19 3 15 Karnataka 532 215 20 16 Kerala 486 359 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2561 377 119 19 Maharashtra 9318 1388 400 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 119 38 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 322 71 19 26 Rajasthan 2364 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25 28 Telangana 1012 367 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 54 34 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2115 477 36 32 West Bengal 725 119 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 31787 7797 1008

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government on Wednesday relaxed the guidelines to allow the inter-state movement of migrant labourers, students and tourists stuck in various parts of the country.

Looking at the total statistical data available for India, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the combined population of 20 nations where the maximum number of COVID-19 cases has been found is almost the same as India's population and these nations have together reported 84 times the number of cases reported in India. In comparison to these 20 nations, India has reported only 1/200 times the total number of deaths that occurred in these 20 countries.