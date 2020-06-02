COVID-19 cases in India cross 2-lakh mark, death toll 5,628

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed two lakh on Tuesday with Maharashtra registering over one-third of total infections.

While the official Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,98,706, a DNA tally figures updated by different states and UTs as of 9 PM put the number of total cases at 1,00,293. The death toll has risen to 5,628 while the Health Ministry update shows 5,598 total COVID-19 deaths.

The COVID-19 cases tally in India had touched the one-lakh mark on May 18 and it has taken 15 days to double the cases from one lakh to two lakh.

The number rose rapidly on Tuesday as Maharashtra reported 2,287 new cases, taking the tally to 72,300 while the death toll has risen to 2,465 with 103 fresh deaths. The number of cases in Maharashtra on May 18 was 35,058 while 1,249 people had died of the disease.

Tamil Nadu is second in terms of the number of cases. Tamil Nadu reported 1,091 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the infection tally surged to 24,586. The death toll has risen to 197 with 13 more COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi is the worst-affected Union Territory with 20,834 cases and 523 deaths while Gujarat has reported 17,632 cases with 1,092 deaths.

Earlier last week, the Centre announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 63 lakh while the death toll is 3.76 lakh. The US tops the global COVID-19 chart with over 1.8 lakh confirmed cases and nearly 1.05 lakh deaths.

India is the 7th most-affected country while it was the 11 on the list on May 18.