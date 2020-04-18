COVID-19 cases in India cross 14,000-mark; death toll hits 480

Headlines

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress to take out 'Bharosa Yatras' in all 90 constituencies

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

This husband-wife duo started earning Rs 2.2 crore per month with Ratan Tata’s help; company net worth is…

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, now owns palatial villa in Dubai, not Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress to take out 'Bharosa Yatras' in all 90 constituencies

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

Most 6s against opponents in ODIs

Diabetes: 8 dry fruits that are low in sugar

8 must-watch Bollywood films shot in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

India’s costliest Rs 75 crore TV ad made by Rohit Shetty, backed by Yash Raj Films, featured this Bollywood superstar

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 cases in India cross 14,000-mark; death toll hits 480

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 10:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 14,000-mark on Saturday. Currently, the tally stands at 14,378 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,992 cured, migrated, or discharged patients and 480 deaths. 

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread as it became the first state to cross over 3,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country. The case tally in Maharashtra currently stands at 3,320.

While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported. The state has reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths today, out of which five deaths were in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, which has emerged as the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next with 1,707 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,323 cases, out of which 283 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,229 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 11 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,310 cases, including 69 patients recovered and 69 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 396 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Saturday marks Day 4 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This husband-wife duo started earning Rs 2.2 crore per month with Ratan Tata’s help; company net worth is…

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

'Traditional rivals, not enemies': Zaka Ashraf reverses stance on 'dushman mulk' remark; PCB issues clarification

Amid India-Canada diplomatic row EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Blinken discuss global developments

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE