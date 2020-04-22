COVID-19 case tally in India nears 20,000-mark; 640 deaths

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll had crossed 600 last. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the COVID-19 case tally in the country, as of 9 AM on Wednesday, stands at 19,984 -- which includes 15,474 active cases, 3,870 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 640 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 1,383 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread with 5,218 COVID-19 cases of which 722 patients have recovered and 251 patients are dead. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 2,455 cases, it is the worst-hit yet.

Gujarat has overtaken Delhi on the list of worst-hit states and now stands just after Maharashtra in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The state has 2,178 cases with 139 recovered and 90 dead.

Delhi's count stands at 2,156 cases of which 611 patients have been recovered or discharged, while 47 patients have lost their lives.

Rajasthan is next on the list. The state has reported 1,735 cases of which 274 have recovered and 26 patients are dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,596 with 635 patients recovered and 18 fatalities.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,552 positive cases so far of which 148 patients have recovered and 80 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 426 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.