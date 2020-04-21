COVID-19 case tally crosses 18,000-mark; 590 deaths, highest single-day toll yet

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 18,000-mark on Tuesday while the death toll neared 600, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 18,601, which includes 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 590 deaths. According to the Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 1,336 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread with 4,666 cases of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients are dead. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state, which is the worst-hit yet.

Delhi's count stands at 2,081 of which 431 patients have been recovered or discharged, while 47 patients have lost their lives.

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 1,939 cases with 131 recovered and 71 dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,520 with 457 patients recovered and 17 fatalities.

Rajasthan has reported 1,576 cases of which 205 has recovered and 25 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,485 positive cases so far of which 127 patients have recovered and 74 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 408 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday added six more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 days despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 62.

As per data on April 19, 2020, the rate in 18 states is better than the national average. These states are: Delhi at 8.5 days, Karnataka at 9.2 days, Telangana at 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh at 10.6 days, Jammu & Kashmir at 11.5 days, Punjab at 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh at 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu at 14 days and Bihar at 16.4 days, he said. The rate is less than 20 days in nine states/UTs, between 20 and 30 days in 7 states/ UTs and more than 30 days in Odisha and Kerala, Aggarwal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.