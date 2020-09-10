Trending#

COVID-19: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi shifted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital from Lucknow

The 71-year-old leader experienced mild breathlessness for which she was shifted to the ICU for further management and better monitoring on September 8.


Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Rita Bahuguna Joshi (File photo)

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 04:41 PM IST

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday after being tested positive for COVID-19 and thereafter admitted to a Lucknow hospital.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said, "MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi was admitted on September 3 in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild fever and generalized weakness. Treatment as per protocol for the mild disease was started."

The 71-year-old leader experienced mild breathlessness for which she was shifted to the ICU for further management and better monitoring on September 8. Her husband and daughter-in-law,who have also tested positive, are in the Gurugram hospital.

"She was clinically stable but as her husband, PC Joshi, was also suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Medicity, Gurgaon, she wished to be shifted there to be with her family. So, she requested to be shifted to Medanta Medicity as per her own personal reason and choice, and left at around 2 pm," the statement said. 