COVID-19: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin recognized by Australia for travel purposes

International travel will now become easier for Indian workers and students as another country has recognized the Indian COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for travel purposes. The Australian government has recently announced that Covaxin has been added to its list of approved vaccines for a traveler.

As per this new rule in the country, Indian workers and students who have been administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be allowed entry in Australia. The country had also recognized Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, last month for travel purposes.

As per reports, the official statement reads, “Today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.”

The statement further reads, “Importantly, recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India, as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia.”

People travelling to Australia who are currently unvaccinated will be facing a quarantine period before entering the country. All travelers going to Australia will also have to submit a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival in the country.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is also awaiting approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency usage listing (EUL). The approval currently stands delayed, and WHO is seeking more data from the company before approving the same.