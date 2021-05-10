COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved by Centre for children above 12 years? Government said THIS

The Centre has refuted reports that claimed the government has approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above the age of 12.

In ongoing India's vaccination drive, Covaxin is among the vaccines approved by India's drug regulator for emergency use and is being administered to the public.

Busting the rumour, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted from its fact check account saying, "A tweet has claimed that Bharat Biotech's vaccine, Covaxin, has been approved for children above 12 years. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such approval has been given by the Government of India. Currently, citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for #COVID19Vaccination."

The tweet shared by PIB also shared a screenshot of the news that claimed that Covaxin has been approved for children. For the uninformed, Covaxin is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Besides Covaxin, India approved the emergency use authorisation for two other vaccines Covishield and Sputnik V for its vaccination program against COVID-19.

The Centre, in April last week, had liberalised the vaccination drive for phase three and allowed states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to immunise people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age, while people aging above 18 to 45 became eligible for inoculation in the next phase which commenced on May 1.