COVID-19: Scientists study genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in second wave

Unlike the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second wave saw a large number of children being infected with the novel coronavirus. This has led scientists in Karnataka to study the genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave.

The main aim of the study is to ascertain if infections are being caused in children by the existing variants of the COVID-19 virus or newer ones. A technical advisory committee has tasked the nodal officer for genome sequencing in the state. Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology will study gene sequences in samples of children who tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the key tasks assigned to the committee is to carry out COVID-19 genome sequencing to study virus variations and in-depth analysis of genome surveillance and vaccination to identify immune escape versions of the virus and their spread.

As scientists are warning of a third wave of the pandemic, the study of genome sequences of the virus that infected children may help prepare for the next wave. The main focus will be to try and understand if any new variants of the virus are affecting children.

Apart from looking at virus gene sequences from samples of children who have tested positive, the researchers are also looking at samples of those who have been severely infected in groups like international travellers, local infection clusters and also in breakthrough infections among those who may be vaccinated.

How COVID-19 virus affected the young

10% of the total positive cases in Karnataka over the first and second waves have been children and young adults in the 0-19 age group.

The case fatality rate in the 0-19 age group is 0.1% in the state.

4% increase in mortality in the 0-9 age group and a 6% increase in the 10-19 group was recorded between the first and second waves.