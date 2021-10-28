COVID-19: Assam relaxes restrictions, 200 people allowed at weddings- Check guidelines here

The Assam government has decided to relax lockdown restrictions in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down.

As the COVID-19 situation across the country is getting better, with the number of cases going down and vaccination drive advancing in full force, many states have decided to relax the COVID-19 restrictions in their area. The government of Assam has also decided to follow a similar suit.

The Assam government has decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed in the state in view of the pandemic, keeping in mind that the daily COVID-19 tally of the state is decreasing gradually. The authorities have now issued new guidelines regarding gatherings in the state.

The order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) states that the overall COVID-19 situation in the state is “considerably better”. Thus, the government has now relaxed the maximum capacity of people allowed in gatherings and functions.

As per the new guidelines, the maximum number of people allowed for funerals and last rites has been increased to 100. The state government has also allowed up to 200 people to attend wedding functions and religious gatherings in the state, with proper permission.

The district disaster management authorities of the respective area will make sure that the limit for gatherings in open spaces is followed by all the citizens, and that the maximum number of people attending the gathering is 50 percent of the seating available at the venue.

Earlier, the maximum number of people allowed to attend wedding functions was 50 partially vaccinated people. The number of people allowed in funerals and last rites was also 50 before October 28.

A total of 347 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Assam on Tuesday, which was 21 more than the cases recorded on the previous day. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Assam is 5,80,657. The vaccination drive in Assam is currently in process and almost the entire population has been administered the first jab of the vaccine.