COVID-19: As second wave 'overpowers' France, Macron imposes new national lockdown

French President Emmanuel Macron has imposed another month-long nationwide lockdown in the country aimed at stopping the fast spread of the virus that are filling French hospitals.

However, schools and certain workplaces will remain open.

Macron said that the measures will come into effect on Friday, adding that France has been "overpowered by a second wave".

In what can be called a deadly blow, French restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses have been ordered to remain closed. However, factories, farms, and construction sites will continue their daily activities.

Reportedly, nursing homes will remain open to visitors when possible. Cemeteries will also remain open so that people can hold in-person funerals.

According to AP, 58% of the country’s intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients, and French scientists have suggested a tay-at-home order, similar to the March lockdown.

Full details about the lockdown are yet to be released by the French government.

“Nothing is more important than human life,” Macron was quoted by AP as saying.

“We are submerged by the sudden acceleration of the virus,” he added.

France’s confirmed virus-related death toll so far is more than 35,000, the world’s seventh-highest, AP reported.

France has for weeks been reporting tens of thousands of new infections per day and is now recording more than 380 new cases each week per 100,000 people.

France now has more than 1.24 million cases.