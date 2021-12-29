Amid Omicron surge, Chennai imposes curbs for New Year's eve - Know what's closed

With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection fast-spreading, Chennai has joined the list of Indian cities that have imposed restrictions on New Year’s Eve and called for tighter vigil. The Chennai Police have imposed curbs on resorts, farmhouses, clubs and party venues from conducting commercial celebratory events. Even, group celebrations in apartment complexes and villas have been restricted, with only individual celebrations being permitted.

While hotels (with accommodation facility) and restaurants have been permitted to serve guests till 11 pm, no permission has been granted for hotels, clubs, and farmhouses to conduct dance events, DJ nights and similar musical events.

The police have asked people to not gather at crowded spaces such as the Marina beach, Elliot's beach, Neelangarai and East Coast Road. Roads leading to the beaches will be closed from 9 pm onwards on December 31. The police also added that vehicles cannot be parked along the roads that lead to beaches and people must not indulge in public celebrations.

As per the government health bulletin issued on Tuesday, there are 19 active cases of Omicron in Tamil Nadu, whereas 24 cases have been discharged from hospitals, thus taking the total count to 43. However, the health minister said that there are more COVID-19 cases that indicate S-Gene drop (which are indicative of Omicron variant).