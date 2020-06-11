COVID-19: All UG, PG final semester exams cancelled in Odisha

The Odisha government on Thursday cancelled all pending undergraduate and postgraduate final semester examinations except in medical courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Universities and colleges will follow evaluation methodology recommended by UGC for evaluation or final/final semester examination and results should be published by the end of August, according to the decision taken by state's Higher Education Department.

However, all examinations of medical courses will be conducted as per schedule, a state government official said.

Some of the examinations had already been held before the lockdown, but some theory and practical examinations are still pending as the educational institutions were closed in March due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

The exams of students with more than two back papers in final exams also stand cancelled. Evaluation of back papers will be done as per proportionate quotient or any other alternate method.

Reports said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held by Higher Education Minister AK Sahoo through video conferencing. Vice chancellors of various universities, principals of autonomous colleges and senior officials of the department also attended the meeting.

The students will be given marks following the evaluation methodology, including prescribed weightage for internal assessment and remaining weightage to an average of marks obtained in all previous semesters or years in a particular subject, the minister said after the meeting.

Students who are unsatisfied with the marks may apply for writing the examination by November 2020. The revised results in such cases will be published by December 2020.

This will not be applicable for universities and colleges where the examinations have already concluded.