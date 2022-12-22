COVID-19 alert: Steps taken by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, others; check state-wise top updates

File Photo

India is one high alert amid the worrying rise of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China. The Centre has stepped up preparedness in the face of threat of a new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 which is behind China’s outbreak.

Currently, India has four confirmed cases of the sub-variant BF.7 and 10 different Covid-19 variants circulating in the country. Apart from China, alarming spikes in cases have been reported from Japan, US, France and South Korea ahead of the winter festive season.

Several states have taken a slew of measures to step up the defence against the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the county. Centre has already asked all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples.

Here is a state-wise list of the measures being undertaken to step up the Covid-19 defence:

Maharashtra: The Health department of Maharashtra directed officials of district and bodies to increase COVID-19 testing. Districts have been told to follow a five-point program – test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. All RT-PCR affected samples with CT value less than 30 have to be sent for genome sequencing. The state has seven labs for this purpose.

Uttar Pradesh: The CM Yogi Adityanath government has issued an alert to step up preparedness across UP. Health officials have been asked to “start arrangements from investigation to treatment”. Vigilance has increased at airports. People returning from Covid-affected countries will have to be tested. Authorities have been directed to make a list of foreign travellers whose health will be monitored for 12 to 14 days. Government has urged people to avoid going to crowded places and step out wearing masks.

Karnataka: All international passengers at Bengaluru airport will be monitored. The start date is not confirmed. People have been urged to take COVID-19 vaccine. Karnataka government will soon issue new COVID-19 guidelines. Steps have been taken to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants. The authorities have been asked to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage. CM Basavaraj Bommai will soon chair a high-level meeting.

Delhi: An emergency meeting will be chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The government said it is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation. Health department has been directed to ensure genome sequencing of samples.

Gujarat: Health officials have been asked to conduct "compulsory" testing of travellers arriving from other countries to Gujarat. The state recorded two cases of BF.7 Omicron sub-variant in September and November. Administration has been ordered to remain alert and take all the precautionary steps. Health minister reviewed availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply across the state. The state is conducting around 8,000 tests every day.

Odisha: One of the three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in Odisha. The state government has asked district administrations and health authorities to increase surveillance. They have been told to take steps for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples. Authorities have been told to follow testing, tracking, treating, contact tracing, vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strategy “scrupulously” to ensure "timely detection of newer variant”.

Kerala: Kerala alerted district authorities about possible Covid-19 spread and directed genome sequencing of samples that test positive. The Health Minister chaired a meeting of the Rapid Response Team. Residents of the state have been asked to wear face masks and all unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated. People with symptoms have to be thoroughly examined medically. Hospital admissions will be monitored. Covid-19 treatment facilities in hospitals will also be expanded.

Uttarakhand: The mountain state will bring out a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19 based on the Centre’s latest guidelines. The state government said the situation in Uttarakhand is “well within control, we are taking all precautions”.

Bihar: Random testing has been ordered at public places including airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar. Malls, shopping centres and cinema halls have been ordered to adhere to Covid protocols in a new advisory. Rapid Antigen tests (RAT) will be conducted at Bihar airports, railway stations and bus stands. Suspect cases will be sent for RT-PCR tests and genome sequencing. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar health officials are on alert mode.

West Bengal: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has asked health officials to make an experts committee to monitor the emerging situation. The health secretary will lead the committee. Health officials have said that West Bengal has “adequate number of doctors and paramedics, sufficient masks, oxygen cylinders and an ample number of beds in different hospitals and medical colleges to handle the surge, if any.” The state is testing 4,000 samples every day on average.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, IANS)