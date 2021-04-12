COVID-19 ALERT! Second wave of coronavirus carrying THESE symptoms, check these signs for early detection

As India has crossed the 1.3 crore mark in coronavirus cases, various state governments have urged people to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols take the necessary precautions.

The country is witnessing a high number of cases being reported daily. By now, people are aware of the common symptoms that come with the virus viz a viz, dry cough, fever, fatigue, chills, loss of smell and taste.

But a new study has found a new rare and strange symptom of the diseases called the ‘COVID tongue’.

So what is this COVID tongue exactly?

As per the American Academy of Oral Medicina (AAOM), COVID tongue is an inflammatory disorder that usually appears on the top and sides of the tongue.

When a person has COVID tongue, their body fails to produce saliva. Saliva is what protects your mouth from bad bacteria and a loss of it may lead to dryness and stickiness in your mouth.

People with COVID tongue may also find it hard to speak and chew food. A research letter published in the British Journal of Dermatology says that a significant number of COVID-19 patients are experiencing bumps on their tongue, along with inflammation and swelling.

Scientists say that your tongue may start to appear white and patchy. It could be accompanied by a change to the tongue’s sensation as well as muscle pain while chewing and persistent ulcers.

Professor Tim Spector, an expert in genetic epidemiology at King's College London has said that if a feels any strange symptom, they should just stay home.

"One in five people with COVID still present with less common symptoms that don't get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of COVID tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!"