COVID-19 alert: New Omicron variant driving US surge found in India, check symptoms

A new Omicron subvariant is found to be driving the current Covid-19 surge in the US. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant has overthrown BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 sub-variants as the dominant one.

The XBB.1.5 variant is estimated to be the culprit for as many as 40.5 percent new infections in the US. In some American states, the numbers for XBB.1.5 variant infections are as high as 75 percent. India registered its first case of XCC.1.5 variant in December on Saturday.

Important details about the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant of Covid-19

XBB.1.5 is a descendent of the XBB subvariant. The Covid-19 subvariant is a recombinant of two Omicron sub-variants that mutated from the BA.2 subvariant. India was the first country to identify the XBB and XBB.1 sub-variants. As far as the XBB.1.5 sub-variant goes, US scientists believe that it originated in New York.

XBB variant in India

The XBB BJ.1/ BM.1.1.1 sub-variants had been detected in multiple states in India, as per an Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin in November. As per INSACOG, the lineage of Covid-19 variant was first detected in the US and Singapore. It had also detected XBB.1 which had an additional mutation.

XBB symptoms

The symptoms of the Omicron XBB sub-variant lineage include breathing difficulty, headache, sore throat, nasal blockage, body ache, fatigue and fever.

Next 40 days crucial for India

While India is on high alert, the Union Health Ministry sees the next 40 days as a crucial period in the wake of the possibility of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. India may witness a spike in cases of Covid-19 in mid-January.

INSACOG to soon release new bulletin

Meanwhile, the INSACOG held a virtual meeting on genome sequencing on Friday and is set to release a new bulletin in the coming week with latest updates on the Covid-19 variants currently circulating in India.

(With inputs from agencies)