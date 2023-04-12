Search icon
Covid-19 alert: Cases set to peak for next 10-12 days in India, Covid wave to subside after two weeks

Experts have said that the Covid cases in India are expected to surge for the next 10-12 days, and will come down with a gradual decline, reducing the infection threat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Covid-19 alert: Cases set to peak for next 10-12 days in India (File photo)

The sudden surge in the number of Covid cases in India, mostly in Delhi NCR, has sparked a fresh wave of uncertainty in the hearts of the citizens. Now, experts have predicted that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country will gradually decline after two weeks.

According to a recent report by the news agency PTI, the Covid cases in India will continue to rise for the next 10-12 days and will come down to a gradual decline after two weeks. This comes as Delhi has recorded over 980 fresh Covid cases over the last 24 hours.

As per PTI, the sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub-variant of Omicron, they added.

It is expected that the Covid pandemic will be reaching an endemic stage in India soon. The endemic stage occurs when the number of cases in each area remains constant over time. This means that the number of people falling ill will remain constant.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity, or immune escape. While the number of cases is on the rise, the number of hospitalisation remains low in India.

India reported around 7830 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the positivity rate coming to an all-time high as compared to the last few months. 16 new deaths due to Covid were reported on Wednesday, with two each in Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

While Covid cases seem to be increasing each day in India, many states have issued strict advisories, making masks mandatory in high-infection parts of the country.

