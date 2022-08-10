Covid-19: Alarming spike in Mumbai, infections soar by 79 percent in 24 hours

File Photo

While the current Covid-19 daily numbers might not be anywhere near to the peak seen in the past year, the latest data from financial capital Mumbai has raised eyebrows. In its single highest daily spike since July 1, Mumbai witnessed 852 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a nearly 80 percent rise in the past 24 hours.

The fresh spike takes the Covid-19 tally to 11,29,285. Death toll is at 19,661, as per the Mumbai civic body. Such an alarming rise comes after more than a month. Mumbai had logged 978 cases and 2 deaths on July 1, after which the numbers saw a decline.

Mumbai has reported over 400 cases daily in August barring the first 2 days of the month. In the last 24 hours, the metropolis saw 376 more cases compared to 476 cases on Tuesday, a 79 percent spike. Active cases have surged to 3,545 in Mumbai, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Among the fresh cases on Wednesday, 816 are asymptomatic while only 36 patients showed symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies)