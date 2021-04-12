COVID-19: 61 IIM Calcutta students test positive, all in isolation

As India is reporting a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, as many as 61 students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta have tested positive for the virus since April 2.

At present, many of these students are in isolation on the campus and everyone has mild symptoms, reported NDTV.

"Thankfully all the students have mild symptoms, no one has had to be hospitalised and all emergency measures like oxygen cylinders and ambulances are in place in case of any problem," Professor Prashant Mishra, president of IIM-C's COVID-19 committee was quoted as saying by NTDV.

As per the report, two buildings in the campus have been earmarked for students who started reporting symptoms. In the building, every single-occupancy room has an attached toilet.

The institute have put three doctors in charge and has also collaborated with Kolkata hospitals guidance on home care.

Since the start of April, over 570 students have left the campus. Around 335 students still remain on the campus which includes the 61 students in isolation.

The report further said that the virus may have spread after someone in transit may have contracted it.

Also read Vietnam envoy takes first dose of Indian COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

According to sources, Holi celebrations are the most likely cause of the current outbreak in the campus.

"There must have been some person who was positive and it spread," sources said.

The campus authorities have said the all necessary precautions are being taken and a sanitisation drive is on.