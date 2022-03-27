Covid-19 4th wave likely to occur in August, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

While India is planning to get rid of all the Covid-19 restrictions from March 31, experts have predicted that India is expected to witness the fourth wave of Covid-19 in August, Karnataka Health and Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Even though India isn't recording significant Covid-19 cases, as per the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the prevalence of Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 is gradually increasing in India. Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, NCDC said, "Earlier, the BA.1 variant was dominant among the samples collected from the travellers. Now in community settings, we have found that the BA.2 sub-variant is gradually increasing."

The outbreak of Coronavirus has started once again. Cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly in many countries of Asia and Europe including America and Britain.

For the past few weeks, there has been a sudden increase in the number of new cases of corona in many countries. As per reports, this time the cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2, the fastest spreading variant of coronavirus, are increasing more rapidly. The worst situation remains in South Korea, where about five lakh cases of corona are being reported daily.