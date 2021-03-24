COVID-19: 44 policemen is Nashik test positive, night curfew imposed on weekend

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, at least 44 policemen attached with the Nashik police commissioner’s office have tested positive for the virus. Among the affected are seven high-ranking officers while the remaining are clerical staff.

The Nashik Police is now considering starting a COVID-19 centre for awareness and counselling of the policemen in wake of the surge in cases. In March alone, Nashik has witnessed over 10 thousand cases.

Along with the police personnel, several employees of the agriculture and revenue departments have also tested positive.

To contain the spread of the virus, a curfew has been imposed in Nashik from 7 pm to 7 am on Saturday and Sunday. During this period, only the shops supplying essential commodities will be allowed to open.

Nashik reported as many as 2,644 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, making it one of the most-affected districts in the state of Maharashtra. It may be noted that Maharashtra is the most affected state right now. The state has reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

Meanwhile, in wake of a massive surge in the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the Beed district from March 26 till April 4.

During the lockdown, all educational institutions will remain closed in the district. All marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will also remain shut. Private offices have been asked to remain closed and their employees have been encouraged to work from home.

Only the shops selling essential commodities like grocery, milk and medicines, will be allowed to open.