COVID-19: 10-day lockdown in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Amravati to remain closed on weekend as cases surge

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the district administration of Amravati declared a weekend lockdown in the district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. Markets and other establishments will remain shut, however, essential services will remain unaffected, it said.

On the other hand, Yavatmal district administration in the state ordered a 10-day lockdown from Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said the number of coronavirus cases in the district was increasing since February 1, and the district has 606 active cases as of Wednesday.Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases were being reported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, he said.

"We have decided to conduct around 500 tests per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad municipal corporations. Today we are ordering lockdown in Yavatmal district till February 28," Singh said.

Amravati Collector Shailesh Naval said all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm) on weekdays. While during the weekend lockdown all markets and other establishments will remain shut. "In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Naval said.

"Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he said.

Maharashtra reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months. Among districts, Amravati reported 230 cases on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 82 infections registered on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)