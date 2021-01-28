Covering 7000 kms, three more Rafale fighter jets land in India from France

The third batch of three Rafale fighter jets landed at an IAF base in India from France after a non-stop flight. The IAF tweeted, "The third batch of three Rafale aircraft landed at an IAF base a short while ago. They flew over 7000Km with in-flight refuelling. The aircraft got airborne earlier in the day from #IstresAirBase in France. IAF deeply appreciates the tanker support provided by UAE Air Force."

The Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) of the United Arab Emirates provided mid-air refuelling to the three Rafale jets, according to the Indian Embassy in France.

IAF has now inducted 11 of the 36 twin-engine Rafales, which are also capable of delivering nuclear weapons, under the Rs 59,000 crore deal inked with France in September 2016. All 36 will be delivered by end-2022.

Also read Indian Air Force gets big Rafale boost, 16 fighter jets to land in India by April

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The second batch of three Rafale jets arrived in India on November 3.

The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The new fleet of Rafale jets has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.

Also read Newly-inducted Rafale jets to participate in Republic Day parade for first time

Rafale fighter jet features

The 4.5-generation fighters have a combat range of 780-km to 1,650-km.

The IAF fighters are armed with long stand-off weapons like the over 300-km range 'Scalp' air-to-ground cruise missiles.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

Rafale is a fourth-generation jet with both twin generation engines and Delta-wing.

This fighter jet also carries semi-stealth capabilities that can execute nuclear attacks.

The biggest feature of Rafale is Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Each aircraft has 14 storage stations for weapons.

The jets come with one of the most advanced Meteor air-to-air missiles.

European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. The IAF is also procuring a new generation medium-range modular air-to-ground weapon system Hammer to integrate with the Rafale jets.

The first squadron of the Rafale jets is stationed at Ambala airbase while the second one will be based at Hasimara base in West Bengal.